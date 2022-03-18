A Ketchum woman was arraigned in Fifth District Court on March 7 on three drug-related charges after a police officer allegedly found methamphetamine and two meth pipes in her car during a Jan. 29 traffic stop in downtown Hailey.
Erica Lorenz White, 49, faces one count of felony methamphetamine possession, one count of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession. Court records show that she entered a not-guilty plea to the felony meth charge at her arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanor charges on Jan. 31.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Hailey Police Department Officer Bryan Davis, he was observing traffic around 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the intersection of Main and Croy streets when he noticed a silver sedan change lanes mid-intersection. After stopping the vehicle over the traffic violation, Davis conducted a vehicle search based on symptoms of drug intoxication and “an odor of marijuana” coming from White’s car, he stated in the affidavit. The search turned up what he presumed to be marijuana residue inside a pipe and on the center console and what he presumed to be methamphetamine residue in a “glass bulbous pipe” and in a pipe constructed from a cleaning bottle, as well as a cloth bag with crystallized meth inside, he stated. The substances later tested positive for marijuana and meth in Idaho State Police lab testing, according to court records.
White initially posted $1,500 bond on Jan. 31 but was arrested again on March 3 over an unspecified violation of the terms of her release. Judge Jennifer Haemmerle re-set White’s bond at $5,000 on March 3, court records show.
White’s jury trial is set for 9 a.m. on June 7, 2022. ￼
