A Ketchum woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony count of grand theft after she allegedly stole thousands from her former employer in Ketchum over the course of five months.
Jessica Annaleigh Martens, 29, is accused of embezzling $6,000 from her employer, a Ketchum retailer, through fraudulent credit card transactions and stealing “well over” $6,000 in cash from the shop register, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kerri Taylor.
Martens allegedly made refunds for fictitious merchandise to various credit and debit cards by “scanning items into a refund screen and refunding the value onto her personal credit card,” according to the affidavit. The fraudulent activity, including “stealing cash from sales,” occurred between July and November 2021, Taylor stated.
According to the affidavit, the store’s owner was initially prompted to look into Martens’ conduct after he reviewed security footage and observed her steal a custom sticker valued at $5.
The owner obtained six additional security video clips taken between late October and mid-November that allegedly show Martens “move the credit card reader from the top of the counter to the back, lower part of the counter and open the laptop” prior to “removing a credit card from her possession and entering it into the credit card reader, then returning it to her person,” Taylor wrote.
“During the entire transaction, Martens is the only one at the counter,” Taylor wrote of the video clips.
During a subsequent confrontation call facilitated by Taylor last week, Martens allegedly admitted to the store’s owner that she had stolen from the establishment and expressed remorse, according to the affidavit.
Martens appeared over Zoom for her arraignment in Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon and was released on $1,500 bond, court records show. As a condition of her release, she must not come within 300 feet of the retailer or its employees.
Martens is scheduled for a preliminary hearing the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 4, at which time Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Fredback must present sufficient evidence for the felony charge to proceed to District Court.
In Idaho, a charge of grand theft indicates that the value of stolen property exceeds $1,000. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years and a maximum fine of $5,000. ￼
Commented