A Ketchum man will serve 14 days in jail and complete two years of supervised probation in lieu of prison time following a plea agreement reached last month between the defense and the prosecution. The defendant pleaded to one felony and one misdemeanor stemming from in incident on Dec. 1, 2019.
Scott D. Parker, 56, initially faced a felony and two misdemeanors.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit, Parker was called in as a possible intoxicated driver on the night of Dec. 1 in Hailey after brandishing a gun at fellow motorists. Upon making contact with Parker, police noted slurred speech, glassy eyes and the odor of alcohol emitting from Parker’s breath. Following multiple failed breathalyzer tests, Parker was arrested for felony aggravated assault for pulling a gun from his car and pointing it at fellow motorists, misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
Per the plea deal, the misdemeanor open container charge was dismissed.
During Parker’s sentencing hearing on Nov. 23, Blaine County 5th District Judge Ned Williamson imposed a withheld judgement on the felony offense, meaning that Parker must successfully complete his probation time in order to avoid the underlining prison sentence of up to four years.
