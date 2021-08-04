A Ketchum man has been sentenced to probation following a guilty plea to two criminal charges in exchange for dismissal of one additional charge.
Kyle Nicholas Callaghan, 30, was sentenced to three years probation plus 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $194 in restitution for a guilty plea to one felony and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance reached on April 26.
Callaghan’s attorney, Blaine County Chief Public Defender Justin McCarthy, intends to file an appeal, according to court minutes from Callaghan’s sentencing hearing on July 26, which could reverse the sentencing based on the decision of an appeals court. McCarthy previously filed a motion to suppress evidence on Dec. 18, 2019, arguing violations of his client’s Fourth Amendment rights.
Callaghan was arrested on Sept. 21, 2019, based on a warrant out of Ada County. In a search subsequent to arrest, authorities found four pills, which Callaghan said were Xanax, and four pills that he said were Adderall, neither of which Callaghan had a prescription to possess. The discovery ultimately led to the additional criminal charges.
A notice of appeal was filed on Aug. 2 on behalf of Callaghan, according to court records.
