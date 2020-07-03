A Ketchum man was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with one day credited, and two years of probation following reduction of a felony charge to a misdemeanor for an altercation that occurred last summer.
Conner Jeffery Hanenburg, 22, was arrested on July 11, 2019, following a delayed report of domestic battery.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Schiers, the victim reported multiple incidents of domestic violence between herself and Hanenburg from June 25 to July 1, 2019. The victim also had a pending case against the defendant in Idaho Falls, where she had obtained a no-contact order against Hanenburg. According to court records, that case was dismissed in January.
Hanenburg pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor battery on June 17 and was sentenced the same day in Blaine County Magistrate Court.
According to court records, Hanenburg was ordered to serve jail time and complete a 26- or 52-week batterer’s program while completing two years of supervised probation after serving the jail sentence.
