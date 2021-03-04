Ketchum resident Timothy Semones has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for wire fraud after taking $3 million from his employer to finance a Lake Creek home, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also imposed a $5,000 fine and three years of supervised release to follow Semones’ prison sentence, according to the announcement.
Nye also ordered restitution of $3 million payable to the victim, ETA Compute. Semones, 61, served as ETA’s chief financial officer when he committed the fraud between October 2017 and November 2018.
An FBI investigation found that Semones, while working remotely from Ketchum, had made nine online transfers of funds totaling $3 million from a Wells Fargo Bank business checking account belonging to the California-based company. The investigation determined he transferred the funds to personal bank accounts, including one belonging to his wife, Ketchum architect Susan Desko. The money was used to help fund construction of a 7,000-square-foot home at 29 Lake Creek Drive north of Ketchum, according to the federal indictment.
Following the FBI investigation, Semones was indicted in February of 2020 on 10 counts of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to one count in August. The other nine were dismissed, as was a charge of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity.
The Department of Justice said Thursday that the property was sold in May, and the proceeds were used to provide ETA with the $3 million that Semones had taken.
