A Ketchum man was given a 180-day prison sentence and a subsequent four-year period of probation on June 27 following a felony conviction of driving under the influence.
William Vincent Pattnosh, 66, will spend four years on probation but has an underlying sentence of 10 years in custody, meaning probation violations could add up to six years to his sentence, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ruled. He was also ordered to pay a fee of $5,290, including a $3,000 fine and $500 for public-defender reimbursement, according to court records.
Pattnosh reported to the Blaine County jail on July 4 to serve his six-month prison term and will not have driving privileges for a year upon his release, per a one-year driver’s license suspension included in his sentence.
The man’s felony charge stemmed from a September 2021 welfare check in downtown Hailey. According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Andrew Tucker, Blaine County Communications received a call at approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 12 from a concerned taxi rider who reported that Pattnosh, their driver, had been “swerving” down Main Street.
Tucker stated that he was dispatched to North Main Street to conduct a welfare check on the driver. There, according to the affidavit, the officer saw a white Ford van “blocking a lane of travel” and observed the driver, Pattnosh, outside the vehicle, allegedly slurring his speech and staggering.
Pattnosh allegedly failed the “one leg stand” field sobriety test twice and fell asleep in the rear of Tucker’s patrol vehicle while detained on suspicion of driving under the influence, Tucker stated.
Subsequent breathalyzer test results showed a blood-alcohol level of zero, according to the affidavit, but Tucker “formed the opinion that William was driving under the influence of drugs or other intoxicating substances” and obtained a search warrant for a blood sample at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. Those results were not publicly available, though Judge Daniel Dolan ruled in November that there was enough evidence to bind the case over to District Court for prosecution.
Pattnosh has prior misdemeanor DUI convictions in Blaine County from 2005 and 2007, which elevated a third 2014 DUI charge to a felony. His most recent DUI charge was classified as a felony under Idaho code because it occurred within 15 years of the last felony charge.
For his 2014 charge, Pattnosh was sentenced to one month in jail and three years’ supervised probation. As part of the terms of his recently ordered probation period, he must not “possess or consume any non-prescribed controlled substances and shall not drive any motor vehicle after consuming any prescribed or non-prescribed controlled substance.” ￼
