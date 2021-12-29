A Ketchum man has pleaded not guilty to a felony DUI charge stemming from a September welfare check in downtown Hailey.
William Vincent Pattnosh, 66, entered the not guilty plea over Zoom on a Dec. 13 arraignment hearing in Fifth District Court.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Andrew Tucker, Blaine County Communications received a call at approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 12 from a concerned taxi rider who reported that their driver had been “swerving” down Main Street.
Tucker stated that he was dispatched to N. Main St. to conduct a welfare check on the driver. There, according to the affidavit, the officer saw a white Ford van “blocking a lane of travel” and observed the driver, Pattnosh, outside the vehicle, allegedly slurring his speech and staggering.
Pattnosh allegedly failed the “one leg stand” field sobriety test twice and fell asleep in the rear of Tucker’s patrol vehicle while detained on suspicion of driving under the influence, Tucker stated.
Subsequent breathalyzer test results showed a blood-alcohol level of zero, according to the affidavit, but Tucker “formed the opinion that William was driving under the influence of drugs or other intoxicating substances” and obtained a search warrant for a blood sample at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. Those results were not publicly available.
During Pattnosh’s arraignment on Dec. 13, District Judge Ned Williamson set a three-day jury trial to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Pattnosh has two prior misdemeanor DUI convictions in Blaine County from 2005 and 2007, which elevated a third 2014 DUI charge to a felony. His most recent DUI charge was classified as a felony under Idaho code because it occurred within 15 years of the last felony charge.
For his 2014 charge, Pattnosh was sentenced to one month in jail and three years’ supervised probation. Judge Robert J. Elgee also granted him a withheld judgment, essentially removing the word “conviction” from Pattnosh’s record but maintaining records of his guilty plea and sentencing related to the felony DUI charge. ￼
