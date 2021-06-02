A Ketchum man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years on probation following a plea agreement that dismissed a misdemeanor charge and amended a felony charge from a crime of violence to a burglary charge.
Luis A. Velasquez-Reyes, 31, pleaded guilty to the amended felony charge in February, and was sentenced on May 24. He initially faced a felony attempted strangulation charge. Prosecutor Matt Fredback said in an interview that the burglary conviction resulted in the kind of consequences to the defendant that the prosecution was seeking and there was a factual connection to the charge.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Blake Houghton, Velasquez-Reyes was arrested after Houghton responded to a report of domestic battery in the presence of a child and after speaking with the victim.
At the time of his arrest, Velasquez-Reyes was on probation for a 2019 misdemeanor domestic battery conviction. In that case, he was sentenced to 18 days in jail and two years’ probation. Court records indicate that Velasquez-Reyes was not issued a probation violation in the 2019 case for the new 2020 charge.
If unsuccessful on probation, Velasquez-Reyes faces a suspended prison sentence of up to five years.
