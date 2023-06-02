A Ketchum man is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $60,000 fine for allegedly shoving and hitting a police officer on May 8 and flooding his jail cell and destroying a surveillance camera on May 9.

Johannes S. Achhorner, 44, of Ketchum, allegedly knocked over a motorcycle parked outside a business in Ketchum shortly before 5:45 p.m. on May 8, prompting two calls to police, according to a probable-cause affidavit by Blaine County Sheriff’s deputy Walter Todd. Achhorner allegedly became uncooperative when Todd arrived, first verbally assaulting and then physically assaulting the officer, the affidavit states.

“Initially Johannes appeared compliant and said he was happy to see me and missed me … Johannes then started getting angry and asked me twice if I was color blind,” Todd stated. “Johannes jumped out of the chair he was sitting in and said ‘get the f—k out of here’ as he walked towards me and got in my face … he shoved me with both hands. His right hand shoved my left hand and his left hand hit me hard on the center of my vest.”

