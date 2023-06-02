A Ketchum man is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $60,000 fine for allegedly shoving and hitting a police officer on May 8 and flooding his jail cell and destroying a surveillance camera on May 9.
Johannes S. Achhorner, 44, of Ketchum, allegedly knocked over a motorcycle parked outside a business in Ketchum shortly before 5:45 p.m. on May 8, prompting two calls to police, according to a probable-cause affidavit by Blaine County Sheriff’s deputy Walter Todd. Achhorner allegedly became uncooperative when Todd arrived, first verbally assaulting and then physically assaulting the officer, the affidavit states.
“Initially Johannes appeared compliant and said he was happy to see me and missed me … Johannes then started getting angry and asked me twice if I was color blind,” Todd stated. “Johannes jumped out of the chair he was sitting in and said ‘get the f—k out of here’ as he walked towards me and got in my face … he shoved me with both hands. His right hand shoved my left hand and his left hand hit me hard on the center of my vest.”
Achhorner allegedly pushed Todd another time while Todd attempted to take him into custody, Todd stated. The following evening—according to an affidavit from BCSO Deputy Dallas Faile—police were notified around 11:40 p.m. that Achhorner had, while inside his cell at the Blaine County Jail, ripped the surveillance camera from the ceiling, restricted the view into the cell by covering the window in soap and flooded the cell by “constantly flushing” clothing, paper and small items down the toilet.
Achhorner was also charged with several misdemeanors between May 3 and May 9, including misdemeanor criminal trespass for allegedly shutting off power to a Ketchum bar on May 2 and peering into the bar’s window despite being banned from the property; misdemeanor battery for allegedly grabbing a bar manager by the throat in Ketchum on May 6; and misdemeanor battery for allegedly verbally accosting two people at a Ketchum park on May 8.
Achhorner was scheduled for a competency hearing after press time on June 1 to determine whether he should be ordered to complete mental health treatment and whether proceedings in all five cases—misdemeanors included—should be stayed.
As of Thursday, Achhorner remained in the custody of the Blaine County Jail on $150,000 bond. He is currently being represented by Blaine County Public Defenders Doug Nelson and Cheri Hicks. ￼
