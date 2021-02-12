A Ketchum man faces charges of felony attempted strangulation and misdemeanor battery following his arrest on Feb. 6.
Isrrael Sanchez-Gonzalez, 29, had his initial appearance in front of a magistrate judge on Feb. 8 and is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 16, which will determine whether or not the felony charge will proceed to district court.
According to a probable cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gregory Baker, law enforcement was dispatched to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center just before 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 for a welfare check on an individual who reported that their partner had hit them.
The alleged victim told police that they had gotten into a fight with their partner—Sanchez-Gonzalez—and that he began to hit them. The reporting party said that they had been in a relationship since May and that a similar incident had happened the previous week as well.
Law enforcement photographed both the alleged victim and the defendant. Police found red marks on the alleged victim’s cheeks, neck and between the eyes, the affidavit states. The reporting party also allegedly had old bruising consistent with injuries sustained a week prior.
Sanchez-Gonzalez had marks that “appeared to be defensive,” the affidavit states.
