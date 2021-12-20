A Ketchum-area man died Thursday afternoon in a tractor accident while plowing his driveway, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning.
Sheriff's deputies along with the North Blaine County Fire Department and Ketchum Fire Department were dispatched to 70 Cold Springs Gulch Road for a technical rescue around 4:52 p.m. Thursday.
There, deputies determined that Alexander "Alex" MacDonald, 75, was clearing his driveway using a green John Deere 640 tractor with a plow attachment "when the tractor came close to the edge of the driveway, slid off the edge, and down a steep embankment," according to the Sheriff's Office.
"As the tractor fell off the cliff, it rolled several times, ejecting MacDonald, who did not survive," the Sheriff's Office stated on Monday.
Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel said on Monday that MacDonald had suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
