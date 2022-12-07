A Ketchum man was arrested last week on a felony charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 after police allegedly discovered photos and texts of a sexual nature sent to an 11-year-old girl.
Marco E. Carias-Sagastume, 21, was arraigned on Nov. 28 in Blaine County Fifth District Magistrate Court and released on $10,000 bail the morning of Nov. 29.
If convicted, the felony charge carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison and a requirement to register as a sex offender.
According to a report filed by Hailey Police Officer Jeremiah Linderman, police were dispatched to an apartment complex in Hailey’s Woodside neighborhood around 2:49 a.m. on Nov. 28 for a possible sex offense against a minor. Linderman stated that three adult relatives of the alleged victim, including one relative who owned the alleged victim’s phone, had discovered inappropriate texts and pictures between Carias-Sagastume and the alleged victim.
The alleged victim’s mother allegedly discovered photos of the girl. Another relative confiscated the phone after allegedly observing Carias-Sagastume replying to the girl’s texts, according to Linderman’s report. The girl’s father then turned the device over to Linderman, Linderman stated.
“I observed a picture of Marco and further down through the text I observed two pictures of a male’s genitalia sent to [the alleged victim’s] phone,” he stated. “I also observed an inappropriate picture of [the alleged victim]...sent to Marcos phone.”
The affidavit goes on to state that the alleged victim told police that she and Carias-Sagastume were planning to engage in sexual acts but denied that he had tried “to trick or coerce her into sending...pictures.” The alleged victim also stated in an interview that she had informed Carias-Sagastume that she was underage, Linderman wrote.
According to the report, Hailey Police Department Office Manager Christina Leos looked through the text messages between Carias-Sagastume and the alleged victim and assisted with translation.
Hailey Police Department officers plan to go through “hundreds” of texts and “nude female and male photos throughout the thread” as part of their investigation, Linderman stated. It was unclear as of Thursday whether officers had secured a warrant to search Carias-Sagastume’s phone.
Last Monday, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ruled that Carias-Sagastume must not have contact with the alleged victim or any “unsupervised contact with minor children” other than his own child.
Carias-Sagastume was due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Daniel Dolan after press time on Tuesday, Dec. 6. He is facing possible deportation back to his country of origin under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. ￼
