A Ketchum man was arrested last week on a felony charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 after police allegedly discovered photos and texts of a sexual nature sent to an 11-year-old girl.

Marco E. Carias-Sagastume, 21, was arraigned on Nov. 28 in Blaine County Fifth District Magistrate Court and released on $10,000 bail the morning of Nov. 29.

If convicted, the felony charge carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison and a requirement to register as a sex offender.

