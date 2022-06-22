A Ketchum man believed to have stolen three saws valued around $2,000 earlier this month faces a prison sentence of up to 14 years and a maximum fine of $5,000.
According to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Ketchum resident Marcos Fernando Diaz Pozo, 24, allegedly entered a Ketchum residence on or around June 8 and took a yellow DeWalt miter saw as well as a black bag containing two Fein Multimaster handsaws. The total value of all four items stolen was reported to be $1,985.
Diaz Pozo was allegedly captured leaving the residence and carrying the saws by a home security camera mounted outside of the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The alleged victim subsequently identified Diaz Pozo through a social media posting and Diaz Pozo was arrested on June 9, the report said.
Diaz Pozo was arraigned in Magistrate Court on June 10 and released from the Blaine County Detention Center on June 11 after posting $5,000 bond. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing after press time on Tuesday, June 21, to decide if the case would be bound over to District Court and proceed as a felony. ￼
