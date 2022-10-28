A Ketchum man was arrested Sunday night after police determined that he had been driving under the influence and had a semiautomatic pistol in his car, despite being a convicted felon.
Joshua Charon Jones, 34, appeared for arraignment on one count of felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of felony driving under the influence in 5th District Court in Hailey on Tuesday.
Jones entered not-guilty pleas to both felony charges through his attorney, Blaine County Public Defender Doug Nelson. Court records also show that he pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor obstructing and resisting arrest and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.
Convicted felons are forbidden from possessing any gun or rifle under Idaho law.
According to a police report written by Blaine County Sheriff’s deputy Levi Lindley, the officer was patrolling downtown Hailey at 11:34 p.m. Sunday when he observed a white pickup with a 5B plate pull out of a gas station and into the southbound lane without using a turn signal.
The truck “swerved back into the inside lane,” accelerated “at a high rate of speed” and then turned onto Spruce Street without using a turn signal once Lindley activated his overhead lights, according to the officer’s report.
Once Lindley made contact with Jones, he allegedly observed an AR-15 pistol—a pistol-length AR-15 rifle with no stock—leaning against the center console and noticed that Jones had “slurred speech and difficulty keeping his eyes open.” According to Lindley, Jones also had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was making “several comments that did not make any sense.”
An argument over field-sobriety testing followed, Lindley said, and it took two more officers to aid in Jones’ DUI arrest. When asked to put his hands behind his back, Jones allegedly “postured up” and “pulled away” from Lindley, prompting fellow BCSO deputy Jeremiah Linderman to keep Jones pinned against his vehicle. The report goes on to state that Jones did not comply with “multiple commands” to show his hands, prompting Linderman to deliver “several closed fisted strikes to Joshua’s back” and a third officer, Bellevue Marshal’s Deputy Joseph W. Thayer, to “pry out” his hands from underneath his body.
“Joshua would not give us his hands and was still resisting on the ground,” Lindley stated.
Jones sustained scrapes to the knuckles of his right hand while handcuffed on the ground but refused any medical attention beyond bandaging, Lindley wrote. Having refused a breathalyzer test, he was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center on a blood warrant. The test results were still pending as of Tuesday.
Jones was also found to have a 9 mm semi-automatic Ruger pistol with an extra magazine in his possession on Sunday. It was not clear from the report whether it was found on his person, in his vehicle or at his residence.
Jones was previously convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence in April and December of 2019, making Sunday’s offense his third within 10 years—a felony.
Jones was convicted of felony video voyeurism in 2007 for recording a video of a nude underage girl at his residence and, in 2009, felony attempted strangulation of a former partner in Bellevue. He was 19 and 21 at the time of those respective offenses.
Jones was in the custody of the Blaine County jail on $25,000 bond as of Tuesday morning. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in front of 5th District Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle the afternoon of Wed., Nov. 2. ￼
