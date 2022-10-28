A Ketchum man was arrested Sunday night after police determined that he had been driving under the influence and had a semiautomatic pistol in his car, despite being a convicted felon.

Joshua Charon Jones, 34, appeared for arraignment on one count of felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of felony driving under the influence in 5th District Court in Hailey on Tuesday.

Jones entered not-guilty pleas to both felony charges through his attorney, Blaine County Public Defender Doug Nelson. Court records also show that he pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor obstructing and resisting arrest and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

ejones@mtexpress.com