A Ketchum resident was formally charged with felony cocaine possession after police allegedly found the substance in his bathroom during a welfare check, according to a charging document filed Sept. 12 by Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback.

According to a police report from Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Schiers, officers were dispatched to the Warm Springs area of Ketchum the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10, for a report of a “male running around outside in a bathrobe saying he had been robbed.”

The man—75-year-old Fred W. Bostick—allegedly told police that “robbers had taken everything from him” and “were loading up trucks and getting ready to leave.”

