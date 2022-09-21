A Ketchum resident was formally charged with felony cocaine possession after police allegedly found the substance in his bathroom during a welfare check, according to a charging document filed Sept. 12 by Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback.
According to a police report from Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Schiers, officers were dispatched to the Warm Springs area of Ketchum the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10, for a report of a “male running around outside in a bathrobe saying he had been robbed.”
The man—75-year-old Fred W. Bostick—allegedly told police that “robbers had taken everything from him” and “were loading up trucks and getting ready to leave.”
Bostick allegedly described people who were not visibly there, Schiers wrote. Schiers then offered to escort him back inside the home and clear the residence with another deputy in order to assuage Bostick’s concerns, according to the affidavit.
Deputy Christian Crusberg allegedly found cocaine on a plate in a bathroom “in plain view.” The powder was field tested and returned a presumptive-positive result, Schiers stated.
Bostick allegedly denied that the cocaine was his but “avoided the question” of whether he had ingested any controlled substances that day, according to the police report.
At his arraignment on Sept. 13, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill argued to set his bond at $5,000 due to his prior criminal record, while Public Defender Tom Curl asked for a court-ordered release on his own recognizance. Judge Jennifer Haemmerle set Bostick’s bond at $3,000.
Bostick was due back in court after press time Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, during which it would be decided whether Bostick’s charge will proceed as a felony. ￼
