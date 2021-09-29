A Ketchum man faces a pair of felonies among other charges following an incident at a residence in town on Sept. 8.
Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Ketchum home at 10:52 p.m. that evening after receiving multiple calls about a possible domestic battery in progress, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Todd.
Mason John Shepherd, 31, was charged with felony domestic violence in the presence of a child; felony aggravated assault; intentional destruction of a telecommunication instrument, a misdemeanor; and malicious injury to property, also a misdemeanor. Shepherd is accused of tackling a person in the home and taking their phone, as well as forcing his way into a door after he was locked out, injuring a person in the process.
Shepherd was arraigned in Magistrate Court on Sept. 9, and posted $2,000 bond on Sept. 15. He was also served a no-contact order stemming from the case.
Shepherd is scheduled for a pre-trial conference with Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle on Oct. 18, at which time he can choose to enter a plea.
