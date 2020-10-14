A Ketchum man faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and multiple misdemeanors following a delayed battery report received by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 22 at 1 a.m.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Sgt. Philip Rummel, the alleged victim stated Felix Bud Gonzalez, 41, showed up at her house and appeared intoxicated when he asked her to get into his vehicle to talk. Once in the vehicle, Gonzalez allegedly took off driving “at a high rate of speed to East Fork Road,” according to the affidavit. The alleged victim reported Gonzalez drove past Triumph and ultimately slid off the road, requiring someone else to come pull Gonzalez’s vehicle out of some trees.
During this time, the alleged victim said Gonzalez attacked her. Rummel wrote in his affidavit that the alleged victim had “small circular mark/bruises on each side of [the alleged victim’s] neck…The marks appeared to be caused by a thumb and forefinger/middle finger gripping around her neck.” The alleged victim said she feared for her life when Gonzalez allegedly held a 10- to 12-inch-long knife in her face and began stabbing her purse.
Beyond the felony, Gonzalez faces misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.
Gonzalez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 29, at which time a judge must find sufficient evidence to send the felony offense to district court for prosecution.
