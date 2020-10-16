A Ketchum man faces a felony charge of attempted strangulation following a report of an alleged domestic violence dispute that turned physical late Monday night.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Fuller, Fuller and Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexander Romashko responded to a domestic verbal disturbance call just before 10:30 p.m. Monday night at a residence in Ketchum.
The alleged victim told law enforcement that John Keith Tobin, 47, attempted to strangle them and threatened their life.
Upon making contact with Tobin, Fuller wrote in his affidavit that he smelled an alcoholic odor on Tobin, who also had bloodshot eyes.
According to the affidavit, Tobin allegedly told law enforcement that there had been a verbal argument, but that it had not turned physical. However, a roommate who allegedly heard part of the argument, said it did sound as though the alleged victim had been pushed.
In addition to the felony charge, Tobin also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. Tobin is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, at which time a judge will decide whether or not there is sufficient evidence for the felony case to proceed in district court.
