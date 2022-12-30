A Ketchum man was arrested Dec. 8 after a Sun Valley Police Department officer apparently determined that the man met a set of identifiers listed in two out-of-state felony warrants.
Jeremy M. Nobis, 52, of Ketchum, is wanted out of Mesa County, Colorado, and Iron County, Utah, due to unprosecuted charges of felony driving under the influence, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 9 by Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback.
According to a police report filed by Sun Valley Police Department officer Kyle Murphy, Blaine County Emergency Communications notified Murphy that Nobis had active warrants out of southwestern Utah and western Colorado on Dec. 6. Both warrants instructed the arresting agency to transport Nobis, a “fugitive from justice,” to the “nearest available” district court for extradition.
“[Emergency Communications] faxed a warrant hit sheet, which included Nobis’ physical descriptions, his social security number and a mug shot from Iron County, Utah,” Murphy stated. Dispatchers also sent Nobis’ driver’s license photo, he stated.
According to the police affidavit, Nobis’ former landlord informed Murphy on Dec. 6 that Nobis was “currently a ski instructor for the Sun Valley Company.” The landlord also shared a photo of Nobis that they had taken, which allegedly depicted Nobis in a ski jacket and resembled Nobis’ driver’s license photo, Murphy stated.
On Dec. 6, Murphy was able to verify Nobis’ status as a ski instructor at Sun Valley Co. by matching his Social Security number listed in the warrants with the number in company files, he wrote. Murphy then arranged a meeting with a Sun Valley Co. personnel manager, Nobis, and himself on Dec. 8. About 40 minutes after the meeting was supposed to start, Murphy allegedly found Nobis “walking on Horseman Center Road” in Sun Valley, wearing a jacket “similar to the jacket [he] had been wearing” in the photo from the landlord.
Nobis allegedly identified himself and said that he knew about the Colorado warrant but “thought the Utah warrant had been dismissed,” Murphy stated. He was then taken to the Blaine County Detention Center, where he remained on $100,000 bond on Tuesday.
Nobis is a former alpine skier who joined the U.S. Ski Team as a teenager, competed in the 1994 Winter Olympics and starred in several ski films, according to the International Olympic committee.
According to the Utah warrant issued by Judge Marie Ann McIff Allen last year, Nobis was convicted of felony DUI in Utah in 2006 and in Wyoming in 2011 but avoided prosecution for a third felony DUI in 2019 by fleeing the state.
In the 2011 incident, Nobis led police on a car chase while driving with a blood-alcohol content above .40, McIff Allen stated. In the 2006 incident, Nobis similarly led police on a “high-speed chase” through Park City, Utah, after which point he struck a tree and collided with a police vehicle, according to reporting by The Park Record.
In the 2019 incident, Nobis allegedly crashed and rolled his vehicle south of Cedar City, Utah, and was found by a responding Utah highway patrol trooper to have been driving with a blood-alcohol content of .42, more than eight times Utah’s legal limit of .05, according to the warrant. After his arrest in March 2019, a relative of Nobis’ told police “that [Nobis] has moved out of [Utah] to an unknown location,” rendering him “an extreme risk to public safety,” the warrant stated.
Nobis is currently being represented by Blaine County Public Defender Robert Thomas Curl. ￼
