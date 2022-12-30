A Ketchum man was arrested Dec. 8 after a Sun Valley Police Department officer apparently determined that the man met a set of identifiers listed in two out-of-state felony warrants.

Jeremy M. Nobis, 52, of Ketchum, is wanted out of Mesa County, Colorado, and Iron County, Utah, due to unprosecuted charges of felony driving under the influence, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 9 by Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback.

According to a police report filed by Sun Valley Police Department officer Kyle Murphy, Blaine County Emergency Communications notified Murphy that Nobis had active warrants out of southwestern Utah and western Colorado on Dec. 6. Both warrants instructed the arresting agency to transport Nobis, a “fugitive from justice,” to the “nearest available” district court for extradition.

SVPD badge

ejones@mtexpress.com