A Ketchum man faces a charge of felony attempted strangulation after officers responded to his residence multiple times on the same night for an alleged domestic battery in progress reported by a neighbor.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Blake Houghton, he was dispatched to the reported domestic battery in the presence of a child. After he spoke with the alleged victim and alleged perpetrator, he arrested Luis Alberto Velasquez-Reyes.
Velasquez-Reyes, 30, faces the felony charge along with misdemeanor domestic battery in the presence of a child. He had been convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery in 2019 and sentenced to 18 days in jail and two years’ probation after the charge was amended to a misdemeanor.
According to court records, Velasquez-Reyes was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, at which time a judge would determine whether to bind the case over to District Court. No probation violation in the 2019 case had been filed as of press deadline Tuesday. If probation is revoked, Velasquez-Reyes could be ordered to serve the 160 days of jail time suspended in that case.
