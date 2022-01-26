A Ketchum man was formally charged with one felony count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of battery upon law enforcement personnel on Jan. 18 after allegedly driving and parking while impaired and kicking two officers.
Jason B. Sellars, 36, was arrested the evening of Jan. 14 and released from the Blaine County Jail on no-cost bail on Jan. 18. He must submit to regular drug and alcohol testing as a condition of release.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Schiers, officers responded at 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 18 to a noise complaint call about a possible intoxicated male parked in a vehicle.
Upon arrival, Schiers allegedly found Sellars blocking “multiple cars” in a driveway area along West River Street in Ketchum and exhibiting “slurred speech and glassy eyes,” according to the affidavit.
Sellars allegedly told police that he had had one drink that evening and was driven home by a friend, but could not provide the name of the driver, Schiers stated in the affidavit. A witness also told police that he had seen Sellars driving on River Street, contradicting Sellars’ account, Schiers wrote. According to the affidavit, Sellars provided blood-alcohol concentration samples later that night. The affidavit did not specify any test results.
Schiers further stated that when officers attempted to detain Sellars on suspicion of DUI, the man allegedly refused officers’ orders, netting him an additional misdemeanor charge of resisting. Sellers then allegedly kicked one officer in the groin and another in the nose and eye, resulting in two felony battery charges, the affidavit states.
Each charge of felony battery on a law enforcement officer is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Sellars pled guilty to two previous DUIs in Blaine County—in June 2014 and January 2020—making his third DUI charge this month a felony. The offense carries up to 10 years in state prison, a $5,000 fine and a five-year driver’s license suspension.
Sellars is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 1, at which point a judge must find sufficient evidence for his case to be bound over to District Court. According to court records, Public Defender Tom Curl recommended at Sellars’ arraignment on Jan. 18 that his client receive treatment in Fifth District Veterans Court. ￼
