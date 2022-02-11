A Ketchum man was arraigned on a felony charge of attempted strangulation in Fifth District Court on Monday after allegedly injuring a member of his household in January.
Carlos Antonio Arce Zuniga, 24, was charged on Jan. 11 with felony attempted strangulation, misdemeanor domestic battery or assault in the presence of a child and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He entered a not-guilty plea on Monday to the felony charge and previously entered not-guilty pleas to the other misdemeanor charges on Jan. 11.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake McKenney, a health-care provider with St. Luke’s reported a strangulation incident to police on Jan. 10 and McKenney traveled to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center to interview the alleged victim.
According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told McKenney that Arce Zuniga had attacked them, causing them to lose consciousness.
Arce Zuniga was subsequently located at his residence in Ketchum and arrested, according to the affidavit. Officers allegedly found two marijuana vape pens and cartridges on his person, leading to the marijuana possession charge.
Arce Zuniga posted $7,500 bond on Jan. 11 after his initial arraignment in Magistrate Court, according to court records. He was also served a no-contact order stemming from the case.
A charge of attempted strangulation carries a punishment of up to 15 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.
Arce Zuniga is scheduled for a jury trial May 24.
