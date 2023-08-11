James C. Hill

James C. Hill

 Courtesy mugshot

A Ketchum man was sentenced last month to four years of supervised probation, a minimum of a one-year driver’s license suspension and three months in county jail as a term and condition of probation following a guilty plea to a felony charge of driving under the influence.

James Chandler Hill, 57, was sentenced in Fifth District Court on July 11 after pleading guilty to the felony charge on Feb. 27. Following his release from the Blaine County Jail, he must complete the Blaine County Drug Court treatment program at a cost of $125 per month, Judge Ned Williamson ruled. The judge further ordered a fine of $5,000 with $3,000 suspended, court costs of $488 and reimbursement to the Idaho State Lab in the amount of $97.

After Hill’s one-year license suspension, he must only drive with an ignition interlock device, Williamson ruled.

ejones@mtexpress.com