A Ketchum man was sentenced last month to four years of supervised probation, a minimum of a one-year driver’s license suspension and three months in county jail as a term and condition of probation following a guilty plea to a felony charge of driving under the influence.
James Chandler Hill, 57, was sentenced in Fifth District Court on July 11 after pleading guilty to the felony charge on Feb. 27. Following his release from the Blaine County Jail, he must complete the Blaine County Drug Court treatment program at a cost of $125 per month, Judge Ned Williamson ruled. The judge further ordered a fine of $5,000 with $3,000 suspended, court costs of $488 and reimbursement to the Idaho State Lab in the amount of $97.
After Hill’s one-year license suspension, he must only drive with an ignition interlock device, Williamson ruled.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacy Baird, Hill was pulled over near Deer Creek Road around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, after Baird observed his Black GMC traveling at 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.
“As I was speaking with James, I could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from James … I could see an opened tall can of Budweiser beer in the center cup holder,” Baird stated. “James’ eyes were also glassy.”
Hill allegedly admitted to having “a beer” and a “Bloody Mary in Idaho Falls on his way home” and proceeded to fail three field-sobriety tests administered by Baird, according to the affidavit. Because he refused a breath sample, he was ordered to give a blood sample, though those results were not listed in the affidavit.
At sentencing, prosecutor Stacie Summerhill noted this most recent offense was Hill’s fifth DUI, though his previous DUls were several years ago, between 2006-2011. She said she was torn whether Drug Court was best for Hill because this would be his second time through it—the last being over a decade ago—and she wasn’t sure that county resources should be “expended” on Hill.
Attorney Brian Elkins pointed out that Hill was sober “for some time” following his graduation from Drug Court in 2011, and more recently has been on a “high” level of drug and alcohol testing “with no positive test results.”
Hill then took the stand and apologized, telling the court that he had suffered several setbacks leading up to his arrest, including losing inheritance money and going through a “bad relationship.” He added that he is now looking at the situation as a “blessing” and is happy to “have a chance to work on” himself.
Williamson noted that Hill has maintained a good employment record, and agreed to grant work-release privileges at the county jail. If Hill does well in Drug Court, the judge said he may consider reducing the probation term length. ￼
Commented