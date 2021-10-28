A 43-year-old Ketchum man remained in critical condition Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning while assisting another driver south of Ketchum.
Icy road conditions on state Highway 75 resulted in a series of slide-offs between Ketchum and Hailey starting around 6 a.m., according to an accident report from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. One of the first accidents involved Ketchum resident Alejandro “Alex” Ponce Valladares, who was traveling northbound in a red Toyota Tacoma when his truck hit a patch of ice near the Hospital Drive bridge and he lost control, sliding into the southbound lane and hitting a guardrail.
Ponce was uninjured in the crash and his vehicle sustained only minor damage, according to the report. Around 6:33 a.m., Ponce witnessed a second vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Hailey resident, also traveling north, hit the same sheet of ice and crash into the guardrail in front of his truck. The Hailey resident’s black GMC Envoy came to rest across the two southbound lanes and Ponce immediately came over to check on the driver, the sheriff’s office stated.
As Ponce was attending to the driver of the GMC, a southbound green Chevy Suburban struck the GMC, causing it to strike and seriously injure Ponce.
Ponce was transported by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise in serious condition. The other drivers did not report any injuries, though the GMC received significant damage and the Suburban received moderate front-end damage.
In the accident report, Sheriff Steve Harkins reminded drivers that below-freezing temperatures can cause any remaining precipitation on roadways to refreeze.
“It is not uncommon for bridges to get icy when the temperatures drop due to the cold air underneath the roadway,” Sheriff Steve Harkins stated. “We urge everyone to use extra caution when approaching them, especially at night and in the early morning hours.”
On Tuesday, county officials reminded residents that Blaine County Emergency Communications provides critical weather and emergency-situation alerts--such as evacuation notices, highway crash alerts and missing child reports--via SMS at its CodeRED platform. That can be accessed here.
