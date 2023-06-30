A judge has for a second time this year ordered Blaine County Coroner Russell Mikel and his spouse to file individual income tax returns for the years 2016-2020 with the Idaho State Tax Commission after the agency sued the couple in March over four years of unfiled returns.

In a writ of mandate filed on March 30, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson gave Mikel and his spouse, Rosana Martir, a 40-day deadline to file outstanding tax returns. But according to the judge, they failed to do so, and he ordered the couple once more to file the overdue returns on June 13—giving them a two-month deadline of Aug. 18.

Both of Williamson’s orders came at the request of the Idaho State Tax Commission, which initiated the court case against Mikel and Martir on March 14 through a petition for a writ of mandate filed by Deputy Attorney Generals Amber Kaufman and Phil Skinner.

