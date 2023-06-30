A judge has for a second time this year ordered Blaine County Coroner Russell Mikel and his spouse to file individual income tax returns for the years 2016-2020 with the Idaho State Tax Commission after the agency sued the couple in March over four years of unfiled returns.
In a writ of mandate filed on March 30, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson gave Mikel and his spouse, Rosana Martir, a 40-day deadline to file outstanding tax returns. But according to the judge, they failed to do so, and he ordered the couple once more to file the overdue returns on June 13—giving them a two-month deadline of Aug. 18.
Both of Williamson’s orders came at the request of the Idaho State Tax Commission, which initiated the court case against Mikel and Martir on March 14 through a petition for a writ of mandate filed by Deputy Attorney Generals Amber Kaufman and Phil Skinner.
According to the IRS, all Idaho residents who are married and filing jointly must file income tax returns if their gross income exceeds a certain amount. In 2016, the minimum filing threshold was $21,950; by 2020, it had increased to $26,100. Yet, according to Kaufman and Skinner, Mikel and Martir “refused, neglected, and failed to file” returns from 2016 to 2020 despite receiving gross annual incomes between $163,663 and $426,462—mainly from Mikel’s business, Wood River Chapel Funeral Service, and his contract with Blaine County, they stated.
The Blaine County Coroner’s Office has for decades been housed within Wood River Chapel, where Mikel owns and operates the only morgue in the area. The county lacks mortuary facilities otherwise. In fiscal 2023, the county’s annual contract with Mikel was worth $89,000. His salary for the elected position was $53,810.
Mikel, 79—originally a deputy coroner—was appointed as Blaine County coroner in 1986 following the resignation of the prior coroner, and ever since then has been re-elected as the county’s coroner every four years. He has been uncontested on the ballot since 2006, according to Blaine County Elections Supervisor Hayleigh Simpson.
As the elected coroner, Mikel is tasked with determining the manner of all deaths that occur within Blaine County and filing official death certificates with the Idaho Department of Vital Statistics. At his discretion, he may request autopsies and other pathology services from Ada County. (Blaine County pays the Ada County Coroner $1,850 per full autopsy under the condition that Mikel’s office transports decedents to and from Boise.)
In an affidavit filed on March 14, Idaho Tax Discovery Bureau auditor Jessica Pilot wrote that Mikel and Martir have not voluntarily filed an Idaho income tax return since 2003, prompting the Idaho State Tax Commission to bring administrative action against the couple “on two separate occasions.”
“Records … show that the Defendants have repeatedly failed to file Idaho income tax returns between the years 2004 and 2020 even though they have lived in Idaho and have been employed and earning wages and other taxable income in Idaho since at least 2001,” Pilot stated. “Since 2002, Defendants have only filed Idaho individual income tax returns one time, which was in 2003. All tax payments since 2003 have been made through levies [legal seizures of property].”
Pilot stated that she mailed two letters to the defendants in October and November 2022, notifying them that their file was being forwarded to the Tax Commission’s Legal Department to begin legal proceedings. Court records show that the Office of the Attorney General mailed the couple a “notice of imminent legal action” on Feb. 7.
In a May 25 order to show cause hearing, Williamson advised Mikel—who appeared pro se—that he could face prison time and a fine of $1,000 for not meeting the August deadline.
In a letter filed with the court around the same time, Mikel acknowledged that he and Martir “have not filed the appropriate tax returns as listed” but explained that his family has been “extraordinarily stressed by a severe medical condition” that “occupied our time entirely until this last year.”
“As a result, I relied on temporary employees for almost total operation of the funeral home,” Mikel stated. “Upon resuming my duties last year, I found the accounting records to be vastly undone and almost non-existent. This resulted in many accounts unpaid, many not even billed.”
Mikel asked that his spouse be removed from the state’s charges because she is not a part of his funeral service business, and said that he has hired new office staff to remedy the situation. He added that he intended to bring his returns up to date “as soon as possible.”
“To date I have not been able to find anyone to hire to relieve me of my daily duties as funeral director and coroner, so the opportunity to do any of the backlog of bookkeeping has been limited. The work requires me to be available at all hours and days and does not allow for closing operations meanwhile,” he stated.
When asked for comment, Mikel wrote to the Express that he has been “overwhelmed by the challenges facing us the past three to four years—family health crisis, COVID, workload and staffing shortfall in a 24-hour service that cannot be set aside.”
“Thankfully Judge Williamson was understanding and gave us some time to catch up on our tax records,” he wrote. “Not sure why this is a news story.” ￼
Commented