A 17-year-old murder case may be left unresolved following a status conference in Blaine County’s 5th District Court via Zoom to review a competency evaluation for the accused murderer, who has been in a state hospital since his arrest in 2003.
Harley Robert Park, 42, is accused of killing 61-year-old Lynn Stevenson on Sept. 3, 2003, at a nine-hole golf course that Stevenson owned near Soldier Mountain north of Fairfield.
Since then, Park has had annual competency evaluations to determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial for the death of the Camas County man.
However, during Monday’s status conference, Idaho Deputy Attorney General Kristina Schindele shared that the state was unsure of how to proceed in the case, which has been going on for nearly two decades, noting that it is unlikely that Park will ever be mentally competent enough to stand trial for his alleged crimes, based on his competency evaluations. In addition, Schindele said she has not had contact with the alleged “statutory” victims—that is, those connected to Stevenson—since she took over the case in 2017.
Park, who was present via Zoom from Blackfoot, Idaho, made several comments to the court, including that he has “difficulty understanding” his own “train of thought.” He added that he did understand his “responsibility,” but did not indicate whether he was speaking of his alleged offense or something else. Park also indicated that he has housing and a job, but he remains a patient at State Hospital South in Blackfoot.
Ultimately, 5th District Judge Ned Williamson declared Park once again incompetent to stand trial and said the case would be set for another status conference, likely in a year.
Former Camas County Sheriff Dave Sanders had stated in an affidavit that Park “killed Stevenson by choking him and ‘repeatedly punching and kicking him in the head while wearing steel-toed work boots.’”
Park has been diagnosed as suffering from chronic paranoid schizophrenia by at least two private-practice doctors.
