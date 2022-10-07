A Hailey resident will serve three months in the Blaine County jail followed by five years of supervised probation for a conviction of felony child abuse, 5th District Judge Ned Williamson ruled on Oct. 3.
Jacob Moses Keene, 22, was originally charged in December 2020 with the more serious felony charge of sexually abusing a minor under 16. That charge was amended to felony child abuse this past April in accordance with a plea agreement approved by Keene’s victim and her family, according to court documents. The amendment removed the requirement for Keene to register as a sex offender.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit from the Hailey Police Department, which has since been sealed, a 13-year-old girl was reported missing from her home on Dec. 2, 2020. Keene became a suspect after police determined that she may be at his home in Hailey, the police report stated.
Officers located the girl in Keene’s bedroom closet, according to the report. Keene allegedly admitted to knowing the minor was under 18 and was taken into custody for questioning.
According to cell phone records, Keene and the minor became friends on instant-messaging app Snapchat on Nov. 25, 2020, and began messaging each other. Keene allegedly admitted that once he and the minor were together, the minor told him she was 17, then 16, at which point Keene began to question her exact age, according to the police report. However, he continued to have sexual contact with her, the report stated.
During a police interview, the victim stated that Keene had touched her inappropriately but that no intercourse took place.
On Oct. 3, Williamson sentenced Keene to a three-year fixed prison sentence followed by a three-year indeterminate period in custody, but suspended that sentence and instead placed Keene on five years of supervised probation.
Under the terms of his probation, Keene must spend 90 days in the Blaine County jail, pay a $5,000 fine—with $4,000 suspended—and avoid contact with his victim through 2028. He also must complete sex offender treatment and outpatient substance abuse treatment, Williamson ruled.
Keene’s sentence further carries a $245 fee for court costs, $100 for DNA analysis and restitution to the victim that is still being calculated, according to court records.
Williamson added a condition that Keene must not view any pornography in any form, nor “maintain or establish any contact with any person under the age of 18 without the presence of an adult over 21 years” who has been approved by his probation officer while on probation. He also granted Keene’s probation officer the right to search his cell phone at any point.
At sentencing, Blaine County Public Defender Joshua Stanek argued that while Keene’s behavior was “not appropriate,” he is now living with his mother and the likelihood of reoffense was minimal. Stanek asked for 30 days in jail, arguing that the 180 days initially proposed by Williamson was “excessive.”
Keene apologized to the victim and her parents, explaining that he has matured over the last two years and believed his judgment has improved.
On Monday, the victim’s parents told the court that their daughter was still attending therapy due to Keene’s conduct.
Keene has been ordered to report to the Blaine County jail the evening of Oct. 26. ￼
