A Hailey resident will serve three months in the Blaine County jail followed by five years of supervised probation for a conviction of felony child abuse, 5th District Judge Ned Williamson ruled on Oct. 3.

Jacob Moses Keene, 22, was originally charged in December 2020 with the more serious felony charge of sexually abusing a minor under 16. That charge was amended to felony child abuse this past April in accordance with a plea agreement approved by Keene’s victim and her family, according to court documents. The amendment removed the requirement for Keene to register as a sex offender.

According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit from the Hailey Police Department, which has since been sealed, a 13-year-old girl was reported missing from her home on Dec. 2, 2020. Keene became a suspect after police determined that she may be at his home in Hailey, the police report stated.

