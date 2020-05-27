A Blaine County resident has been sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years’ probation following a February guilty plea to driving under the influence.
Scott D. Campbell, 58, was arrested on Oct. 2 following a report from a driver that Campbell’s vehicle was moving erratically on state Highway 75 near East Fork Road. According to a police report, once stopped Campbell refused to do any field sobriety tests or give a breath sample, so Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Philip Rummel obtained a warrant to get a blood sample from him at St. Luke’s hospital.
Following the blood test, Campbell was arrested for suspicion of DUI, a felony, due to two previous DUI convictions in Washington, one in 2013 and a second in 2014.
During a sentencing hearing May 4, 5th District Judge Ned Williamson found that Campbell was a danger to citizens when he drove his Land Cruiser drunk that evening. In addition to the jail time, Campbell’s driver’s license will be suspended for at least a year following his release. Campbell was also ordered to pay $2,000 in fines, $1,000 reimbursement to the Blaine County Public Defender’s Office and $100 to the state for lab testing.
