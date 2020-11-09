Idaho State Police had no new information into the deaths of Bellevue residents Ashley Midby and Jared Murphy on Monday, according to department spokeswoman Lynn Hightower. Blaine County coroner Russ Mikel had nothing to add, either.
Midby, 34, and Murphy, 28, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in an office area adjacent to a Bellevue coffee shop shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. Investigators have not said who is thought to have carried out the apparent murder-suicide or whether any weapons were found at the scene. Both appear to have died of gunshot wounds, ISP said in the week following their deaths.
Since then, Mikel has not received any additional autopsy results, he told the Express Monday afternoon. Autopsies were performed on Oct. 26, according to Mikel. It could be a matter of weeks before the autopsy results are finalized and an official determination is made on whether one of the wounds was self-inflicted, he said in late October.
Midby worked at the coffee shop where her body was found. She was a “daily fixture” in the lives of many Bellevue residents, according to Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns. Murphy, a Bellevue mayoral candidate, worked as an officer in the Hailey Police Department from 2018 until the time of his death, according to employment records obtained by the Express.
Midby and Murphy were “well known to each other,” ISP said on Friday.
According to call logs obtained by the Mountain Express, the Bellevue Marshal’s Office responded to an address county records identify as Murphy’s Bellevue home for a “domestic verbal” incident on Monday, Oct. 19. Police were also called to Murphy’s house twice on Friday, Oct. 23, after his death. One of those calls resulted in a report that is currently part of ISP’s investigation, Bellevue Marshal’s Office Deputy Kirtus Gaston told the Mountain Express on Thursday. Due to its involvement in the investigation, Gaston said that the Bellevue Marshal’s Office could not provide that report to the Mountain Express and directed the Express to ISP, the investigating agency.
Hightower told the Mountain Express that she could not comment on whether calls to Murphy’s house in the week of the shooting are part of the ongoing investigation.
