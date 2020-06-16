Idaho State Police has wrapped its investigation into former Hailey Police Chief Jeff Gunter and handed off to the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether to pursue charges.
Gunter was placed on paid administrative leave from the city on Jan. 29 and announced his retirement on Feb. 25, citing needs to focus on family and personal health.
Following the announcement, Hailey Mayor Martha Burke did not divulge why Gunter was placed on leave and has refused to speak to the press on the subject.
According to ISP Public Information Officer Tecia Ferguson, the investigation into Gunter concluded on Friday. Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Thomas confirmed that his office is in possession of the investigation materials and is reviewing them.
“As it is early in our review we have not made any charging decisions as of yet,” Thomas said in an email to the Mountain Express on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, City Councilwoman Kaz Thea said the investigation into Gunter was based on an “anonymous complaint” but did not provide further details.
The former police chief began serving Hailey in 1990 as a patrol officer and was named chief of police in 2007. Since Gunter’s resignation, former Assistant Chief Steve England has taken over as the city’s new police chief.
