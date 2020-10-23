Updated at 11:20 a.m.: A man and a woman were found dead in a Bellevue coffee shop shortly past 8 p.m. Thursday night, the Idaho State Police announced Friday morning.
The case is being investigated as a murder suicide.
Both deceased were "well known to each other," according to investigators.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, a spokeswoman for ISP told the Idaho Mountain Express that it was too early in the investigation to say whether a weapon had been found at the scene, or whether a probable cause of death had been determined.
The spokeswoman also could not confirm any details about the deceased, including whether the man or woman was thought to have carried out the apparent murder suicide.
Blaine County Coroner Russell Mikel told the Express just before 11 a.m. that he had determined "probable identities" for the two people, but could not share their names--or any identifying information, such as their ages or hometowns--until next of kin has been notified.
Asked why ISP is investigating the case rather than local law enforcement, the ISP spokeswoman said the state police provide "a depth of resources" to an investigation.
As of Friday morning, the Bellevue Marshals Office, Blaine County Sheriff's Office and Hailey Police Department couldn't be reached for comment.
"Words cannot express my true feelings right now," Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns told the Express in a statement. "I'd first like to extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of the victim. I feel confident knowing that the professional law enforcement agencies that are handling this will pay the utmost attention to detail and leave no stone unturned as they process exactly what led up to the deeply sad events of last night."
Burns told the Express that he could not provide any additional information about the case.
This is a developing story. Check back with mtexpress.com for more news as it becomes available.
