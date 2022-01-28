A former Hailey resident faces two felony drug charges for delivering methamphetamine and one felony count of witness intimidation following a Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team investigation in 2018.
Tristan Reyann Ruiz, 41, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arraigned on the three felony charges in Blaine County Magistrate Court on Jan. 10. Her alleged offenses occurred in June 2018, when she lived in Hailey.
According to probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Abaid, Ruiz on two occasions—June 11 and June 12, 2018—allegedly sold a total of 10.5 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team, a division of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
The drugs cost about $550 altogether, according to the affidavit.
During the first controlled buy on June 11, Abaid stated that a confidential informant fitted with an undercover wire purchased a 3.5-gram “8 ball” of meth from Ruiz, who allegedly delivered the drugs in a parking lot behind a gas station in Hailey. The drugs were packaged inside a “light blue American Spirits cigarette pack” and tested positive for meth at the Idaho State Police Lab, he wrote.
A second controlled buy of 7 grams of meth was conducted by the same confidential informant the following day at a residence in Hailey, according to the affidavit. The drugs were also packaged inside an American Spirit cigarette pack and tested positive for meth at the Idaho State Lab, Abaid wrote.
Ruiz’s third felony charge stems from a Facebook message she allegedly sent to the confidential informant involved in both undercover buys. The message contained profanities and a threat, according to Abaid, who noted in his affidavit that Ruiz was specifically instructed by detectives in September 2018 not to contact the informant.
Ruiz faces a fine of $25,000 and up to life in prison for the drug-related charges. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court the afternoon of Feb. 15. ￼
Commented