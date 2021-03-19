State police detectives wrapped up their investigation into the October deaths of two Bellevue residents last week, turning their report over to the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office, but public details about the investigation remain scant.
Prosecuting Attorney Matt Fredback confirmed to the Idaho Mountain Express on Wednesday that he received the Idaho State Police report into the deaths of Ashley Midby and Jared Murphy last Friday, March 12, and has begun his review of the documents.
Fredback did not comment on the contents of the detectives’ report or provide an estimated timeline for when details of the investigation—including final autopsy results—might become publicly available, saying only that he would provide a letter announcing his decision when his office finishes reviewing the report.
State police previously said Murphy’s and Midby’s deaths were under investigation as a murder-suicide.
Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel told the Mountain Express on Monday that he had received additional results from autopsies performed on Oct. 26, but the reports “did not provide any new information” or reveal whether one of the wounds was self-inflicted.
The bodies of Midby, 34, and Murphy, 28, were discovered shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 in an office area adjacent to a Bellevue coffee shop. Investigators have not said who is thought to have carried out the apparent murder-suicide or whether any weapons were found at the scene. Both appear to have died of gunshot wounds, ISP said in the week after their deaths.
Murphy and Midby were “well known to each other,” ISP said in October.
According to call logs obtained by the Mountain Express, the Bellevue Marshal’s Office responded to an address identified in county records as Murphy’s home in Bellevue for a “domestic verbal” incident on Oct. 19. Police were also called to Murphy’s house twice on Oct. 23, the day after his death. One of those calls resulted in a report that was part of ISP’s investigation, Bellevue Marshal’s Deputy Kirtus Gaston told the Mountain Express in November. Due to its involvement in the investigation, Gaston said at the time that the Marshal’s Office could not provide that report to the Mountain Express and directed the Express to ISP, the investigating agency.
Midby worked at the coffee shop next door to where her body was found. She was a “daily fixture” in the lives of many Bellevue residents, according to Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns. Murphy, a Bellevue mayoral candidate, worked as an officer in the Hailey Police Department from 2018 until the time of his death, according to employment records obtained by the Express.
