An Idaho Falls woman has been sentenced to a retained jurisdiction sentence for a felony DUI offense, with the court deciding to suspend a five-year prison sentence in favor of therapeutic treatment and rehabilitation.
Emily Mae Talbert, 35, was arrested on May 20, 2020, following a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 20.
According to a probable cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Pritchard, Pritchard was dispatched to the crash site near Moonstone Landing, west of Timmerman Junction, around 5:30 p.m. on the day of the arrest.
Following the officer’s suspicion of alcohol use by the driver, he administered breathalyzer test, which revealed that Talbert had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17%. She was subsequently arrested for felony DUI, due to two previous DUI convictions in 2011 and 2019.
During her sentencing hearing on June 14, Talbert told the court she was a different person now and apologized for her actions last year. Ultimately, 5th District Judge Ned Williamson sentenced Talbert to a rider—a six-to-nine-month rehabilitation program through the Idaho Department of Corrections—rather than the underlining sentence of five years in a state penitentiary. Talbert was also ordered to pay $1,000 in fines.
Since her sentencing hearing, Talbert has filed an appeal to the Idaho State Supreme Court regarding her case. As of Monday, no court hearing has been set to hear the appeal.
