A Bonneville County man was sentenced to five years of supervised probation on April 10 after pleading guilty earlier this year to possessing methamphetamine in Blaine County.
Dylan J. Gerard, 29, of Idaho Falls, pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 9 as part of a plea agreement that dropped a second felony charge of introducing major contraband into a correctional facility.
Gerard brought meth into the Blaine County Jail on Aug. 5, 2022, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Sun Valley Police Department Officer Kyle O’Brien. Gerard was originally stopped in Elkhorn that same evening for driving with a headlight out and a trash bag covering one of his rear windows, both minor traffic infractions, O’Brien stated.
Gerard was subsequently arrested after allegedly providing a fictional name to O’Brien and refusing to cooperate, according to the officer’s report. A deputy in the Blaine County jail located a “small clear bag with a white crystally substance” in Gerard’s underwear prior to his booking, O’Brien stated. The powder later tested positive for meth at the Idaho State Police laboratory.
At Gerard’s change-of-plea hearing on Jan. 10, prosecutor Stacie Summerhill recommended that Judge Ned Williamson order three years of fixed prison time followed by two more years in custody, but suspend the five-year sentence and instead place Gerard on three years of supervised probation. As a condition of probation, she recommended six months of county jail time and substance-abuse treatment. She also recommended that Williamson order a $5,000 fine with $3,000 suspended, $285 in court costs and $97 in restitution to the Idaho State Police.
Gerard initially told the court he did not want to plead guilty because he believed his rights had been violated by O’Brien during his initial traffic stop, as O’Brien—according to Gerard’s account—did not mention his blacked-out window until “eight to nine minutes” into the stop. Summerhill responded that her offer would be rescinded if the plea did not go forward, and Gerard agreed to take the plea.
Gerard’s sentencing was delayed by several weeks due to two absences that prompted the court to issue arrest warrants. On April 10, Williamson upheld Summerhill’s recommendations but added two more years of supervised probation, for a total of five years. He ordered Gerard to spend 180 days in the Bonneville County Jail, granting 47 days’ credit for jail time served, for a total of 133 days, and allowing work-release privileges. Williamson further ordered 100 hours of community service and 60 days of discretionary jail time.
In his statement to the court, Gerard apologized and said he wanted to take full accountability for his actions and “give back to the community.” He said he has been sober since his arrest last summer. ￼
Commented