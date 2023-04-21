A Bonneville County man was sentenced to five years of supervised probation on April 10 after pleading guilty earlier this year to possessing methamphetamine in Blaine County.

Dylan J. Gerard, 29, of Idaho Falls, pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 9 as part of a plea agreement that dropped a second felony charge of introducing major contraband into a correctional facility.

Gerard brought meth into the Blaine County Jail on Aug. 5, 2022, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Sun Valley Police Department Officer Kyle O’Brien. Gerard was originally stopped in Elkhorn that same evening for driving with a headlight out and a trash bag covering one of his rear windows, both minor traffic infractions, O’Brien stated.

