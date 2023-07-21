Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 37-year-old Bellevue resident on Saturday, July 15, on state Highway 75, about 12 miles south of the Blaine County line.
Officers responded to the accident at milepost 83, near Mammoth Caves Road, around 8:38 p.m., according to a news release.
Crash-scene investigation determined that the 37-year-old male driver and his passenger, a 24-year-old man—both from Bellevue—were traveling north in a 2006 Chevrolet HHR wagon when the driver left the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver then “overcorrected, drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled,” the ISP stated.
“The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene,” the agency stated. “The passenger was wearing his seatbelt.”
ISP spokesman Aaron Snell told the Express that evidence on scene indicated that alcohol “might” have been a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation. He added in an email that he could not release the identity of the deceased because that is under the jurisdiction of the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office.
“We provide identity only after the Coroner’s Office makes an official confirmation,” Snell wrote.
Coroner Mike Piper said he would need confirmation from the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office before releasing the man’s name; the prosecutor’s office directed the Express to the ISP records office on Monday. ￼
