Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 37-year-old Bellevue resident on Saturday, July 15, on state Highway 75, about 12 miles south of the Blaine County line.

Officers responded to the accident at milepost 83, near Mammoth Caves Road, around 8:38 p.m., according to a news release.

Crash-scene investigation determined that the 37-year-old male driver and his passenger, a 24-year-old man—both from Bellevue—were traveling north in a 2006 Chevrolet HHR wagon when the driver left the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver then “overcorrected, drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled,” the ISP stated.

ejones@mtexpress.com