A Hailey man is facing a five-year prison sentence and three-year driver’s license suspension after allegedly leading an officer on a 100-mph car chase on state Highway 75 in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 19.
Christopher Brent Overton, 33, appeared in Fifth District Court in Hailey for arraignment on June 21 on counts of felony eluding police, misdemeanor driving under the influence, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
According to a report from Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake McKenney, the officer was patrolling southbound on Main Street in Hailey just past midnight on June 19 when he noticed a black Subaru Legacy sedan abruptly change lanes behind him and allegedly nearly rear-end his patrol vehicle. After activating his emergency lights, McKenney reported that the driver rapidly accelerated southbound on state Highway 75, running the red light at the Countryside intersection, moving around traffic using the center turn lane, crossing three solid yellow lines and nearly striking two trucks.
Once in Bellevue, Bellevue Marshal Cpl. Mike Shelamer used stationary radar to confirm a speed of 97 mph in a 25 mph speed zone, McKenney wrote. Past city limits near Timmerman Junction, Overton allegedly accelerated to speeds “over 100 mph," he said.
Overton eventually surrendered to McKenney past Timmerman Hill and allegedly displayed signs of driving under the influence at arrest, including bloodshot eyes and alcohol on his breath, according to McKenney's affidavit. Because Overton refused a breathalyzer test, he was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River on a blood-draw warrant, which produced a sample indicating a blood-alcohol concentration limit above the .08 limit, according to the report.
Overton has a prior DUI in North Carolina in 2014, making this his second offense, McKenney wrote.
Overton was released Tuesday evening on $50,000 bond on the condition that he submits to high-level alcohol and drug testing. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing the afternoon of July 5 to determine if the felony charge should be bound over to District Court.
