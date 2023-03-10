A Hailey man accused of severely beating a woman on Feb. 4 is due back in court in April to determine whether his two felony charges will proceed in District Court.
Brian Cameron Galbraith, 48, will appear in Hailey on April 20 for a preliminary hearing with his attorney, Gerald Bublitz, at which point prosecutor Matthew Fredback will call on witnesses—including police officers and individuals who witnessed the reported attack—to present live testimony.
Galbraith faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of felony attempted strangulation and felony domestic battery in front of children.
According to Fredback’s criminal complaint, Galbraith caused numerous “traumatic” injuries to the woman at a Hailey residence on Feb. 4, including a broken jaw, broken arm and broken teeth. Two minors in the house reported seeing Galbraith grab the alleged victim by the neck, slam her onto a concrete floor in the garage, choke her, strike her and stomp on her face, according to a police report from Blaine County Deputy Dallas Faile. One child “tried to pull” Galbraith away from the alleged victim and both children “tried to call 911 from their iPad tablets,” but were unsuccessful, Faile said. Galbraith also allegedly prevented the woman from calling 911, netting him an additional misdemeanor charge.
On Feb. 9, Fifth District Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle entered a no-contact order barring Galbraith from contacting the alleged victim and the two minors and also ordered Galbraith to surrender several firearms to police.
Galbraith allegedly violated the no-contact order on Monday and was subsequently arrested and held in the Blaine County Jail without bond, according to a police report from Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John H. Lowder III.
According to Lowder’s statement, police were contacted by the alleged victim and concerned family members after Galbraith allegedly harassed the woman as she drove south down state Highway 75 on Monday afternoon.
“[The woman] informed me she witnessed Brian’s truck coming behind her at a high rate of speed as they were approaching Hospital Drive in what appeared to be an effort to catch up to her,” Lowder stated. As Galbraith allegedly caught up to the woman, he “purposely slowed down for cars to pass him to be next to her in the adjacent lane and rolled down his car window,” according to the report.
The woman told Lowder that she “tried to ignore” Galbraith but he “began honking his horn multiple times in an attempt to get her attention,” “began to blow kisses at her and shaped his hands into a heart, followed by giving her the peace sign” for the next 1.5 miles, Lowder stated.
Galbraith was released from custody shortly before 5 p.m. on March 8, according to court records. He faces an additional year in county jail if found guilty of violating the no-contact order, which is being treated as a separate misdemeanor charge. ￼
