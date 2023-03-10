A Hailey man accused of severely beating a woman on Feb. 4 is due back in court in April to determine whether his two felony charges will proceed in District Court.

Brian Cameron Galbraith, 49, will appear in Hailey on April 20 for a preliminary hearing with his attorney, Gerald Bublitz, at which point prosecutor Matthew Fredback will call on witnesses—including police officers and individuals who witnessed the reported attack—to present live testimony.

Galbraith faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of felony attempted strangulation and felony domestic battery in front of children.

