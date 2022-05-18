A Rigby woman was sentenced last week to four years in prison for her fourth felony conviction of driving under the influence in the past five years, three of which occurred in Blaine County.
Karen E. Durand, 36, formerly of Hailey, was arrested near the Main and Myrtle intersection in Hailey around 9:11 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, after she allegedly drove over the center line four times while headed north, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Madrid.
Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson sentenced Durand on May 9 to a total not-to-exceed sentence of 10 years, with four years in prison followed by a six-year indeterminate period in custody. Williamson additionally ordered $290 in court costs and gave Durand 191 days’ credit for jail time already served, leaving about three and a half years to be completed starting on May 10.
Durand’s sentence also carries a one-year absolute loss of driving privileges following her release from prison in 2026. After that, she must install a breathalyzer interlock ignition device in her vehicle and spend one year with restricted driving privileges, driving only to fulfill work and family obligations, Williamson ruled.
Durand has five previous DUI convictions, four in Blaine County—one each in 2008 and 2009 and two in 2016—and one in Madison County in 2018. The first of two 2016 charges was her first felony DUI on record. (Idaho law states that a third DUI charge within 10 years is a felony.)
During sentencing, Williamson found Durand to be a danger to the community, noting “relatively high” blood-alcohol concentration levels at the time of her arrests.
Police records show that Durand was driving with BAC levels of .27 and .34—between three and five times the legal limit—at the time of both offenses in 2016. According to court records, she was ordered to spend up to a year in a “rider” prison rehabilitation program in 2016 to obtain treatment for habitual substance abuse but violated the terms of the rider agreement, netting her two years in state prison.
Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill, representing the state of Idaho, also deemed Durand a danger to the community during sentencing, particularly because children were out trick-or-treating at the time of her arrest. Prior attempts at treatment were unsuccessful, Summerhill said.
In Durand’s defense, attorney Keith Roark pointed out that Durand has already served two years in state prison for violating the terms of her rider agreement. That, added to the court’s proposed four-year prison sentence and possibly another year-long sentence from a Madison County judge due to another parole violation, would add up to seven years in a penitentiary setting—a harsh punishment, Roark argued, given that the maximum for a felony DUI conviction is 10 years in state prison.
When asked to speak during her sentencing, Durand issued an apology to the court and said she was determined to get out of prison in order to raise her child.
Durand was released on May 9 after being held in the Blaine County Jail on $100,000 bond for over six months and was ordered to state prison on May 10, court records indicate. ￼
