A Hailey woman was given the opportunity for rehabilitation through the Blaine County Drug Court program following a conviction of felony methamphetamine possession related to a January traffic stop.
Erica Lorenz White, 49, formerly of Ketchum, was sentenced in Hailey on Sept. 8 to a total not-to-exceed sentence of five years with a three-year prison sentence followed by a two-year indeterminate period in custody.
Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson decided to suspend the sentence, instead placing White on four years of supervised probation under the condition that she enroll in Blaine County Drug Court—an intensive program that includes group therapy, frequent appearances before a judge and scrupulous drug testing and monitoring.
White was also ordered to spend 90 days in the Blaine County Jail as a condition of her probation, but will spend 73 days in prison due to her 17 days already served in the jail.
Williamson further imposed a $5,000 fine, with $3,000 suspended, as well as $1,180 in court, DNA testing, law-enforcement reimbursement and public-defender reimbursement fees.
White was originally arrested in downtown Hailey on Jan. 29 after a Hailey Police Department officer stopped her over a lane-change violation. According to a police report from HPD Officer Bryan Davis, he then conducted a vehicle search based on indications of drug intoxication. The search turned up a “usable amount” of meth in White’s purse and meth residue in two pipes, Davis stated. The substances later tested positive for meth in an Idaho State Police lab, according to court records.
White initially posted $1,500 bond on Jan. 31 but was arrested again on March 3 after testing positive for methamphetamine. Judge Jennifer Haemmerle re-set White’s bond at $5,000 on March 3, court records show.
At sentencing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill asked for a retained jurisdiction, or a “rider,” in which White would spend up to a year in state prison completing intensive inpatient therapy and educational classes. She argued that White would not benefit from drug court due to a high risk of re-offense, noting White’s alleged theft of a heater on Feb. 2 that resulted in a now-dropped felony burglary charge, and a pair of other misdemeanor charges stemming from incidents in August. Those offenses occurred after White claimed sobriety and had been in counseling and treatment, she noted.
Blaine County Public Defender Doug Nelson argued that White has been a “law abiding” citizen for 47 years, hasn’t had trouble with the law until recently and therefore should get the chance to prove that she can complete drug court.
In her statements to the court, White apologized for stealing money from a Hailey restaurant, noting that the death of her ex-husband had been tough on her. She said she hoped to return to being an upstanding citizen after completing drug court and promised not to violate conditions of probation.
Williamson acknowledged the “trauma” White has been through. While noting concern about her “spiral out of control,” Williamson said he didn’t want to commit White to state prison because that was reserved for “serious violent offenses.”
White previously faced a separate felony burglary charge for allegedly burglarizing a Hailey hotel and stealing a heater from the establishment in February. That charge was formally dismissed by Summerhill on Sept. 8, and the case was closed. ￼
