Erica Lorenz White

A Hailey woman was given the opportunity for rehabilitation through the Blaine County Drug Court program following a conviction of felony methamphetamine possession related to a January traffic stop.

Erica Lorenz White, 49, formerly of Ketchum, was sentenced in Hailey on Sept. 8 to a total not-to-exceed sentence of five years with a three-year prison sentence followed by a two-year indeterminate period in custody.

Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson decided to suspend the sentence, instead placing White on four years of supervised probation under the condition that she enroll in Blaine County Drug Court—an intensive program that includes group therapy, frequent appearances before a judge and scrupulous drug testing and monitoring.

