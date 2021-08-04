A Hailey woman has been sentenced to prison time following a string of felony offenses committed in three counties in Idaho.
Shawna Marie Hernandez, 40, was sentenced to seven years in prison, which will run concurrently with several other convictions in other Idaho counties.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Department Sgt. Charles Cox, Hernandez stole over $1,000 in goods from a local hardware store on Sept. 4.
Based on court records, Hernandez faced several other charges out of Canyon County, a misdemeanor petit theft charged out of Minidoka County and a felony drug possession charge out of Twin Falls County, all around the same time as the Blaine County charge.
Hernandez was sentenced on June 14 following a guilty plea to a felony grand theft charge on April 19, in exchange for dismissal of an additional felony charge of burglary.
Commented