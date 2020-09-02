A Hailey woman was ordered to serve three years on probation last week following a guilty plea to a felony DUI charge stemming for a car accident in March.
Karen Dawn Morrison, 62, had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.23 when she crashed her vehicle into a bridge along Broadford Road on March 8, according to court records. According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Harrison, he arrived on the scene at Broadford Road and Trout Lane around 7 p.m. where Bellevue Marshal Ross Scaggs was already speaking with Morrison, whose white Ford Ranger had crashed into a bridge.
On June 15, Morrison pleaded guilty to the felony DUI offense, her third DUI in 10 years.
If unsuccessful on probation, Morrison could face a prison sentence of up to five years. In addition to the probation, Morrison will have a suspended driver’s license for at least one year.
Commented