A Hailey woman was sentenced on May 9 to three months in county jail, three years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to one count of felony methamphetamine possession in March.
Tristan Reyann Ruiz, 41, received a total not-to-exceed sentence of five years, with a two-year indeterminate period in custody following probation and an underlying sentence up to 60 days of discretionary jail time for violating any term or condition of probation.
Ruiz will serve jail time on a work-release program with 28 days’ credit for time already served, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ruled. She must also complete a GAIN-I psychosocial report this summer to assess treatment needs and pay several fines: $1,550 in reimbursement to law enforcement, $500 in public-defender reimbursement, $286 in court costs, $200 for drug testing and $100 for DNA analysis.
Ruiz originally faced two felony drug charges for delivering meth and one felony count of witness intimidation following a Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team investigation in June 2018. She was arraigned in court on Jan. 10, 2022, after a warrant for her arrest was issued while she was living in Indianapolis, Ind.
At sentencing, one of Ruiz’s two delivery charges and the witness-intimidation charge were dismissed and one delivery charge was reduced to a less-serious possession charge as part of the plea agreement she entered into on March 7, court records show.
Ruiz on two occasions—June 11 and June 12, 2018—sold a total of 10.5 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team, a division of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Abaid. The drugs cost about $550 altogether, according to Abaid.
During the first controlled buy on June 11, a confidential informant fitted with an undercover wire purchased a 3.5-gram “8 ball” of meth from Ruiz, who delivered the drugs in a parking lot behind a gas station in Hailey, Abaid said. The drugs were packaged inside a “light blue American Spirits cigarette pack” and tested positive for meth at the Idaho State Police Lab, he said.
A second controlled buy of 7 grams of meth was conducted by the same confidential informant the following day at a residence in Hailey. The second purchase also tested positive for meth at the lab, Abaid wrote.
Ruiz’s original felony witness-intimidation charge stemmed from a Facebook message she allegedly sent to the confidential informant, which contained profanities and a threat, according to Abaid. ￼
