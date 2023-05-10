Karola J. Huaire

Karola J. Huaire

 Courtesy mugshot

A Hailey woman has been ordered to serve two months in jail and complete three years of supervised probation and treatment for alcohol abuse following her third DUI conviction within 10 years.

At a sentencing hearing in Fifth District Court on Monday, Judge Ned Williamson sentenced Karola Jazmin Huaire, 28, to five years in prison with three years fixed before she will be eligible for release. He elected to suspend that prison term and instead placed Huaire on three years of probation.

Huaire began serving her county jail term with work-release privileges on May 6 and will have her license suspended for one year following her release in July, Williamson ruled. She will regain restricted driving privileges after the suspension expires but must install an ignition interlock device. Williamson also imposed a $5,000 fine with $3,000 suspended, $500 in public defender reimbursement costs and 60 days of discretionary jail time.

ejones@mtexpress.com