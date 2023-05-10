A Hailey woman has been ordered to serve two months in jail and complete three years of supervised probation and treatment for alcohol abuse following her third DUI conviction within 10 years.
At a sentencing hearing in Fifth District Court on Monday, Judge Ned Williamson sentenced Karola Jazmin Huaire, 28, to five years in prison with three years fixed before she will be eligible for release. He elected to suspend that prison term and instead placed Huaire on three years of probation.
Huaire began serving her county jail term with work-release privileges on May 6 and will have her license suspended for one year following her release in July, Williamson ruled. She will regain restricted driving privileges after the suspension expires but must install an ignition interlock device. Williamson also imposed a $5,000 fine with $3,000 suspended, $500 in public defender reimbursement costs and 60 days of discretionary jail time.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit from Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Lundergreen, the officer was on patrol near the intersection of state Highway 75 and Cold Springs Road just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2022, when he noticed a gray Ford Escape traveling at 80 mph, 25 mph over the speed limit, and “straddling the white southbound lane divider.”
Lundergreen stated that after he activated his emergency overhead lights the vehicle continued to “swerve into the southbound righthand lane and veer across the white fog line” and continue a weaving pattern before finally stopping.
Huaire subsequently failed field-sobriety testing and submitted two breath samples of “.284 and .289”—about three and a half times the legal limit of .08—according to Lundergreen.
Huaire was charged with felony DUI because she was found guilty or pleaded guilty to two prior DUI charges, one in December 2017 and the other in June 2019. At sentencing on May 1, Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill commented on the past DUI offenses, noting “pretty horrific” driving behaviors in both cases and Huaire’s high blood-alcohol content levels. Summerhill also asked the court for a two-year driver’s license suspension.
“This is someone who is just 28 years old and on her third DUI, and in each of the cases she has been almost twice, and in the most recent case three times the legal limit. This is dangerous,” Summerhill said. “She needs to get a handle on this situation before someone gets killed up there in our community.”
Public Defender Doug Nelson requested 30 days of county jail with work release, telling the court his client had a steady job and a positive attitude.
“She’s working hard, she’s working often. After 30 days of county jail, the point’s been made and [commuting between work and jail] becomes an unnecessary annoyance,” he said.
Williamson admonished Huaire for endangering lives on the road and noted her high blood-alcohol level.
“Any more drinking and driving will endanger yourself and others. This is the third time you’ve been picked up ... If you killed somebody, you’d have to live with that reality,” he said. “That’s not a way to live a life.”
Huaire said in her statement to the court that she wanted to stay sober to be a better role model for a younger sibling.
“I know I made this huge mistake,” she said. ￼
