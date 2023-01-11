A Hailey woman was arraigned in Fifth District Court on Dec. 27 on a count of felony driving under the influence after allegedly driving into a snowbank in east Hailey.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the county and city of Hailey responded to a report of an “intoxicated driver stuck in a snow embankment” near the intersection of Buttercup Road and West Meadows Drive around 12:37 p.m. on Dec. 23.

BCSO Deputy Levi Lindley stated in a police report that he found Lisa Maurine Chaney, 62, obstructing the southbound lane and seemingly “confused.”

