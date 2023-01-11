A Hailey woman was arraigned in Fifth District Court on Dec. 27 on a count of felony driving under the influence after allegedly driving into a snowbank in east Hailey.
According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the county and city of Hailey responded to a report of an “intoxicated driver stuck in a snow embankment” near the intersection of Buttercup Road and West Meadows Drive around 12:37 p.m. on Dec. 23.
BCSO Deputy Levi Lindley stated in a police report that he found Lisa Maurine Chaney, 62, obstructing the southbound lane and seemingly “confused.”
“I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle, and Lisa had bloodshot and glassy eyes … and had slurred speech,” he stated. Chaney also allegedly lost balance and struggled to follow instructions during field sobriety testing, he wrote.
Once detained at the Blaine County Detention Center, Chaney allegedly provided breath samples of .25, .228 and .21 three minutes apart, according to Lindley’s report. Idaho’s legal limit is .08.
Court records indicate that Chaney was previously convicted on misdemeanor DUI in Blaine County in October 2015 and January 2022, making the most recent offense her third within a decade and therefore a felony.
Chaney posted $10,000 bond on Dec 27. Required conditions of release include entering a 30-day addiction treatment program at Rainbow’s End Recovery Center in Challis, wearing a SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring system) unit to test for alcohol levels through the skin, and installing an interlock device in her vehicle, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ruled.
Chaney is scheduled for a preliminary hearing the afternoon of Feb. 7 before Judge Daniel Dolan.
If convicted on the felony charge, she faces up to 10 years in prison. ￼
