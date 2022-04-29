A Hailey woman is facing a charge of felony domestic battery after allegedly punching a household member while stopped in a vehicle along state Highway 75.
Mylee Xiomara Yancan Guillen, 18, was booked into the Blaine County jail on April 17 for causing “traumatic” facial injuries to a household member by hitting them multiple times with a closed fist, according to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John H. Lowder III, Lowder and another deputy were dispatched to a site near Timmerman Junction around 1:20 p.m. on April 17 in response to a 911 call that Yancan Guillen had placed. In the call, she allegedly told dispatchers that she had been punched by a person driving a blue Jeep and was left on the roadside. The Camas County Sheriff’s Office was subsequently put on alert to look out for the Jeep, Lowder stated.
Upon arrival, the deputies allegedly found Yancan Guillen on the shoulder, standing outside of a red Nissan with blood on her clothing, Lowder stated. A single occupant in the passenger’s seat had bruising on their cheek and blood on their face.
Yancan Guillen allegedly changed her story several times, according to the affidavit. When asked why she had blood on her clothes, she allegedly claimed that it was from an earlier incident in which the passenger slammed against the door, Lowder wrote.
Lowder observed blood on the vehicle’s floor but did not find blood on the outside of the vehicle, “contradicting [Yancan Guillen’s] statement,” he wrote. Yancan Guillen then allegedly admitted that she had made up the blue Jeep story and that no one had hit her, according to the affidavit.
In a separate interview, the alleged victim told police Yancan Guillen had grown angry before punching the alleged victim several times and calling 911, Lowder stated.
Paramedics from Wood River Fire & Rescue were dispatched to evaluate the alleged victim’s injuries but they declined medical treatment, according to the affidavit.
“Based on the evidence and statements, I and Deputy [Lizzy] Cameron determined that [Yancan Guillen] was the primary aggressor and inflicted the injuries we were able to witness,” Lowder stated.
Court records indicate that Yancan Guillen was released on her own recognizance on April 18 on the condition that she abide by a no-contact order entered by Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle to protect the alleged victim.
Yancan Guillen is due back in court next Tuesday, May 3, for a preliminary hearing, at which point Judge Daniel Dolan will determine if the case should proceed to Fifth District Court as a felony. ￼
