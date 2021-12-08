A Hailey woman is facing a charge of felony domestic battery after allegedly breaking a wine bottle over a man’s head on Sunday.
Roberta Sawyer, 75, was booked into the Blaine County Jail on Sunday night for domestic battery, a felony punishable by a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Court records show that she made an initial appearance in Blaine County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon and was released on bond shortly afterward.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Hailey Assistant Police Chief Todd Peck, the department responded around 7:48 p.m. Sunday to a report of a battery in progress at a home in the Fox Acres area of Hailey
Upon arrival, Hailey Police Officer Bryan Davis spoke with the alleged victim while Peck spoke with Sawyer.
Sawyer told Peck that she had hit the man with a wine bottle after he became “explosive” and “angry about not having an avocado in his salad,” the affidavit states. The impact caused “a laceration approximately half an inch in diameter,” Peck wrote.
Sawyer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16, at which time Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill must present sufficient evidence that the alleged crime is a felony. ￼
