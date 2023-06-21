A Hailey woman has been charged with two counts of felony battery on a police officer for allegedly hitting, head-butting and wiping blood on an officer at a Ketchum bar on June 1.
Terry Lee Hart Capone, 75, is facing two additional misdemeanors for attempting to kick another officer and resisting and obstructing police, according to a charging document filed by prosecutor Matthew Fredback.
Blaine County Sheriff’s Sgt. Garrett Ruckle stated in a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit that he was dispatched to a Ketchum bar on Main Street around 9:30 p.m. June 1 for a report from the bar owner of an intoxicated woman “getting feisty” and clashing with other patrons.
Ruckle learned from the bar owner that Capone “had three glasses of wine and then fell off of her bar stool” and became “feisty,” his affidavit states. Once on scene, Ruckle said he observed Capone insult two female patrons on a bench and accuse one of the women of causing a “small laceration on [her] right forearm that was bleeding.” Capone allegedly proceeded to punch the patron in front of Ruckle, according to the affidavit.
“I grabbed Terry and told her to calm down and told her she could go to jail for that,” Ruckle stated.
In an interview, the female patrons told Ruckle that the cut on Capone’s right arm was “self-inflicted,” Ruckle stated.
During the interview with the women, Capone allegedly “held out her right arm [to Ruckle] and said, ‘See my blood?’ and proceeded to hit me in the chest with her right forearm, wiping her blood on my uniform,” Ruckle stated. At that point, Ruckle handcuffed her.
While handcuffed, Capone allegedly tried to “kick at” another sheriff’s deputy, leading to a second charge of misdemeanor assault, Ruckle stated. Later, while being searched outside the Blaine County Jail, Capone allegedly “used the right side of her head to headbutt (Ruckle) on the left side of the head” and told the officer that he had “asked for it,” leading to her second felony charge, according to the affidavit. Capone allegedly continued to fight Ruckle during the booking process inside the jail and threw a punch at his face, which he intercepted, he stated.
Capone was arraigned in Blaine County Magistrate Court on June 2 and later released on a $10,000 combined bond on the condition that she submit to high-level drug and alcohol testing.
Court records indicate that Capone’s scheduled preliminary hearing on June 15 was vacated because she is undergoing a competency evaluation to determine whether she can make informed decisions about her case going forward.
The case is currently listed as “inactive pending,” and Public Defender Doug Nelson is listed as the defense attorney. ￼
