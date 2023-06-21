A Hailey woman has been charged with two counts of felony battery on a police officer for allegedly hitting, head-butting and wiping blood on an officer at a Ketchum bar on June 1.

Terry Lee Hart Capone, 75, is facing two additional misdemeanors for attempting to kick another officer and resisting and obstructing police, according to a charging document filed by prosecutor Matthew Fredback.

Blaine County Sheriff’s Sgt. Garrett Ruckle stated in a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit that he was dispatched to a Ketchum bar on Main Street around 9:30 p.m. June 1 for a report from the bar owner of an intoxicated woman “getting feisty” and clashing with other patrons.

